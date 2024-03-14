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Chatrathip Nasongkla, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Call to schedule

San Ysidro Health Center

619-662-4100
Fax: 619-785-3436

601 East 14th Street
Suite 201
National City, CA 91950

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center

    601 East 14th Street
    Suite 201
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-662-4100
    Fax: 619-785-3436

Care schedule

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About Chatrathip Nasongkla, DO

Gender: Female

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School

NPI

1639799760

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Chatrathip Nasongkla, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.