Cherif Girgis, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Cherif Girgis, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Scheduling not available for this provider
Appointment scheduling is not available for this provider due to their specialty.
About Cherif Girgis, MD
Age:51
In practice since:2013
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Arabic, Spanish, French
Education
University of Vermont:Residency
Cornell Medical Center:Internship
Cairo University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1023237260
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Cherif Girgis, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cherif Girgis, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Cherif Girgis, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cherif Girgis, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.