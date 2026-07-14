Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Rheumatology
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-521-2222
Fax: 858-521-2314
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Cheryl D. Wright, MD
I chose to become a physician because I enjoy helping people live with less pain. I strive to help my patients live a better quality life, despite musculoskeletal limitations. I enjoy singing, traveling and spending time with family and friends when I am not working.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1790896140
Insurance plans accepted
Cheryl D. Wright, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
254 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
I find Dr Wright very amicable. Easy to talk to and good fun at the same time.
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Very professional and knowledgeable
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Friendly but to-the-point, efficient with her time. I really like her.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Wright is a calm and caring physician.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cheryl D. Wright, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cheryl D. Wright, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.