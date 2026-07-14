Provider Image

Cheryl D. Wright, MD

4.8

254 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Rheumatology

858-521-2222
Fax: 858-521-2314

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Rheumatology

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-521-2222
    Fax: 858-521-2314

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Cheryl D. Wright, MD

I chose to become a physician because I enjoy helping people live with less pain. I strive to help my patients live a better quality life, despite musculoskeletal limitations. I enjoy singing, traveling and spending time with family and friends when I am not working.

Age: 67
In practice since: 1990
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: right
Languages: Spanish

Education

Los Angeles County General Hospital: Internship
Los Angeles County General Hospital: Residency
University of Southern California: Fellowship
University of Southern California Hospital: Internship
University of Southern California Hospital: Residency
Washington University in St. Louis: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1790896140

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Cheryl D. Wright, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

254 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

I find Dr Wright very amicable. Easy to talk to and good fun at the same time.

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Very professional and knowledgeable

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Friendly but to-the-point, efficient with her time. I really like her.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr. Wright is a calm and caring physician.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cheryl D. Wright, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.