Medical Doctor
Rheumatology
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Rheumatology
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo16899 W Bernardo Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Cheryl Wright, MD
I chose to become a physician because I enjoy helping people live with less pain. I strive to help my patients live a better quality life, despite musculoskeletal limitations. I enjoy singing, traveling and spending time with family and friends when I am not working.
Age:64
In practice since:1990
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:right
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Los Angeles County General Hospital:Internship
Los Angeles County General Hospital:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
University of Southern California Hospital:Internship
University of Southern California Hospital:Residency
Washington University in St. Louis:Medical School
NPI
1790896140
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Cheryl Wright, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
209 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Best dr.!
Verified PatientMay 15, 2023
4.6
Very good.
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wright is kind and caring. She makes me feel comfortable about my treatment and options.
Verified PatientApril 17, 2023
5.0
Dr. Wright discussed her approach to my arthritic shoulder problems and was well aware of earlier bleeding complications. She was careful to avoid any further bleeding and succeeded in improving my shoulder.She is proficient and professional and cares about her patients.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Cheryl Wright, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cheryl Wright, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Over 50 recognitions
Cheryl Wright, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cheryl Wright, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.