Should you get the vaccine if you’ve already had COVID-19?
Had COVID-19 and wondering if you should get the vaccine? In short: yes, you should.
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chitra Safaya, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Chitra Safaya, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Chitra Safaya, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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