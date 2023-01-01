Christa Arefieva, MD
Medical doctor (MD)
Emergency medicine
About Christa Arefieva, MD
Age:40
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
Central Michigan University - Houghton:Internship
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Residency
Texas A&M University College of Medicine:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1033776075
Special recognitions
