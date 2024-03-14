Schedule an appointment
Location and phone
West Coast OB/GYN, Inc., Cardinal7695 Cardinal Court, Suite 240
Suite 240
San Diego, CA 92123-3357
Get directions858-277-9378
Fax: 858-277-9370
About Christina Chirico, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Northeastern Ohio University:Medical School
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:Internship
Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1639251010
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christina Chirico, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
