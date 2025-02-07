Provider Image

Christine Pham, DO

Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Family medicine (board certified)

Sharp Community

  1. Neighborhood Healthcare

    10039 Vine St
    Lakeside, CA 92040
    833-867-4642
    Fax: 360-462-2444

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

About Christine Pham, DO

Age:

 35

Gender:

 Female

Languages: 

English

Education

Kaiser Permanente Southern California - San Diego:

 Residency

Des Moines University:

 Medical School

NPI

1356873897

Insurance plans accepted

Christine Pham, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

