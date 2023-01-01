About Christopher Glazener, MD

My interests are in performing interventional pain management (procedures) for my patients. I do not assist with medication management.

Age: 71

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Yale-New Haven Hospital : Residency

University of Southern California Medical Center : Internship

Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital



Areas of focus Caudal injection

Facet injection

Intercostal nerve block

Sacroiliac joint injections

Selective nerve block injections

Sympathetic nerve block for RSD

Trigger point injection

