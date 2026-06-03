Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pain medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Christopher H. Glazener, MD
3939 Ruffin Rd
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
619-447-2882
Fax: 619-296-5316
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Endo Rec/Procedure
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-4119
Fax: 619-740-4928
Sharp Grossmont Hospital Endoscopy
5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
Get directions
619-740-4119
Fax: 619-740-4928
Care schedule
Christopher H. Glazener, MD
3939 Ruffin Rd
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Christopher H. Glazener, MD
My interests are in performing interventional pain management (procedures) for my patients. I do not assist with medication management.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Caudal injection
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1164458170
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher H. Glazener, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher H. Glazener, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher H. Glazener, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.