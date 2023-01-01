Christopher Glazener, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Anesthesiology (board certified)
Pain management (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Christopher H. Glazener, MD3939 Ruffin Rd
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions619-447-2882
Fax: 619-296-5316
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Christopher Glazener, MD
My interests are in performing interventional pain management (procedures) for my patients. I do not assist with medication management.
Age:71
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Yale-New Haven Hospital:Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Caudal injection
- Facet injection
- Intercostal nerve block
- Sacroiliac joint injections
- Selective nerve block injections
- Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
- Trigger point injection
NPI
1164458170
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher Glazener, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
