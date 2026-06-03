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Christopher H. Glazener, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pain medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

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In-network insurance plans

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Christopher H. Glazener, MD

619-447-2882
Fax: 619-296-5316

3939 Ruffin Rd
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92123

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Endo Rec/Procedure

619-740-4119
Fax: 619-740-4928

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Sharp Grossmont Hospital Endoscopy

619-740-4119
Fax: 619-740-4928

5555 Grossmont Center Drive
La Mesa, CA 91942-3019

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Christopher H. Glazener, MD

    3939 Ruffin Rd
    Suite 101
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    619-447-2882
    Fax: 619-296-5316

  2. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Endo Rec/Procedure

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-4119
    Fax: 619-740-4928

  3. Sharp Grossmont Hospital Endoscopy

    5555 Grossmont Center Drive
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3019
    Get directions

    619-740-4119
    Fax: 619-740-4928

Care schedule

Christopher H. Glazener, MD

3939 Ruffin Rd

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Christopher H. Glazener, MD

My interests are in performing interventional pain management (procedures) for my patients. I do not assist with medication management.

Age: 74
Gender: Male
Languages: Spanish

Education

Yale-New Haven Hospital: Residency
University of Southern California Medical Center: Internship
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Caudal injection
  • Facet injection
  • Intercostal nerve block
  • Sacroiliac joint injections
  • Selective nerve block injections
  • Sympathetic nerve block for RSD
  • Trigger point injection

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1164458170

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Christopher H. Glazener, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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