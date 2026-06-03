Treating patients on Mount Everest and the West Coast
Dr. Chris Ho is an ER doctor who’s cared for people from Nepal to San Diego.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Emergency medicine
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Emergency medicine
(board certified)
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
1821066457
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher B. Ho, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher B. Ho, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Christopher B. Ho, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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