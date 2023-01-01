Christopher Morache, MD
Medical Doctor
Psychiatry
About Christopher Morache, MD
I use a holistic approach, incorporating the best therapies for each individual.
Age:53
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Chicago Medical School:Medical School
University of California, Davis:Internship
University of California, Davis:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- Alzheimer's disease
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Depression
- Geriatrics
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Postpartum depression
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychopharmacology
- Rehab (neuropsychology)
NPI
1689621567
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Christopher Morache, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Christopher Morache, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
