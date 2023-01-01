Christopher Snyder, DO
Christopher Snyder, DO
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
San Ysidro Health Center
4690 El Cajon Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
About Christopher Snyder, DO
Age:53
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Downey Regional Medical Center:Residency
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Downey Regional Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1922041235
Insurance plans accepted
Christopher Snyder, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
