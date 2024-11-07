Provider Image

Christopher Stafford, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)

Scheduling not available for this provider

This provider does not see patients by appointment.

About Christopher Stafford, MD

Gender:

 Male

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego:

 Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego:

 Fellowship

Naval Medical Center San Diego:

 Residency

Georgetown University:

 Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1275613796

Patient Portal

Special recognitions

