Chunyang Wang, MD

Medical doctor (MD)
Neurology (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Location and phone

  1. The Neurology Center
    15611 Pomerado Rd
    Suite 505
    Poway, CA 92064
    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-631-3016
  2. The Neurology Center
    1955 Citracado Pkwy
    Suite 102
    Escondido, CA 92029
    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-631-3016
  3. The Neurology Center
    9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 530
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-631-3016

About Chunyang Wang, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
Chinese, Mandarin
Education
University of California San Diego (UCSD):
 Fellowship
Drexel University College of Medicine:
 Fellowship
Temple University:
 Internship
Temple University:
 Residency
NPI
1386890770

Chunyang Wang, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

