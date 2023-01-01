Schedule an appointment
About Ci Ma, MD
A part of me has always found satisfaction in helping people who face challenges and need assistance. In medical school, I fell in love with the field of Mental Health. Whether I am treating patients in English or in Mandarin, in-person or online using telehealth, or in a family setting, I find it rewarding when my colleagues and I help patients get back on the right path. My goal is to help patients get to a better place with any mental health issues. Different patients face different challenges, some in the areas of anxiety or depression, others in the areas of alcohol or drug addiction, and others troubled by the loss of wanted control of their thinking, emotions, or the stability of their personality. I believe there is no "one size fits all" approach to caring for patients, so I carefully customize the treatment for each person. I believe in educating - and advocating for - individuals, as well as importantly having them be involved in the decision-making process. To accomplish this personalized care, I rely on the skill-enriching pathways that led to my board certifications in both Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine, and my greater than ten years of experience successfully treating patients facing challenges through all stages of their lives. In my spare time, I enjoy karaoke, hiking, snorkeling, and cooking.
Age:33
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Mandarin
Maimonides Medical Center:Residency
Wuhan Medical College:Medical School
Maimonides Medical Center:Internship
- Addictive behavior (drug and alcohol abuse)
- ADHD (adults)
- Anger management
- Anxiety and panic disorders
- Bipolar disease
- Cognitive therapy
- Crisis intervention
- Depression
- Electroconvulsive therapy
- Mood disorders
- Post-traumatic stress disorder
- Psychiatric assessment
- Psychiatric trauma
- Psychotic disorders
- Rehab (neuropsychology)
- Relaxation therapy
- Schizophrenia
- Sleep disorders
