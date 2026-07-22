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Ci Ma, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Psychiatry

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Psychiatric Consultants of San Diego

858-848-5386

7850 Vista Hill Ave.
San Diego, CA 92123

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Location and phone

  1. Psychiatric Consultants of San Diego

    7850 Vista Hill Ave.
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-848-5386

About Ci Ma, MD

A part of me has always found satisfaction in helping people who face challenges and need assistance. In medical school, I fell in love with the field of Mental Health. Whether I am treating patients in English or in Mandarin, in-person or online using telehealth, or in a family setting, I find it rewarding when my colleagues and I help patients get back on the right path. My goal is to help patients get to a better place with any mental health issues. Different patients face different challenges, some in the areas of anxiety or depression, others in the areas of alcohol or drug addiction, and others troubled by the loss of wanted control of their thinking, emotions, or the stability of their personality. I believe there is no "one size fits all" approach to caring for patients, so I carefully customize the treatment for each person. I believe in educating - and advocating for - individuals, as well as importantly having them be involved in the decision-making process. To accomplish this personalized care, I rely on the skill-enriching pathways that led to my board certifications in both Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine, and my greater than ten years of experience successfully treating patients facing challenges through all stages of their lives. In my spare time, I enjoy karaoke, hiking, snorkeling, and cooking.

Age: 46
Gender: Female

Education

Maimonides Medical Center: Residency
Wuhan Medical College: Medical School
Maimonides Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

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NPI

1801185400

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Ci Ma, MD, accepts 4 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.