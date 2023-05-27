About Cindy Ocran, MD

I am passionate about creating avenues for cost-effective, quality, and preventive healthcare. I became a physician to make these principles a reality for others. To be a physician is a privilege that I hold to the utmost importance. I believe that every patient is unique and as such, requires a unique approach. Respect, communication, and understanding are pillars that are essential to quality care. I strive to make every patient feel heard as we work together to reach a shared goal of desired outcomes. I look forward to making a lasting impact. In my free time, I enjoy traveling, exploring new cultures, perfecting my culinary skills and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 31

In practice since: 2022

Gender: Female

Name pronunciation: Cindy Oak-rin

Languages: English , French

Education University of Maryland : Internship

Senta Clinic : Fellowship

Vanderbilt University : Residency

State University of New York, Stony Brook : Medical School



Areas of focus Cosmetic procedures/surgeries

Tear duct surgery

NPI 1356878862