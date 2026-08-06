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Cindy Ocran, MD

4.9

139 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089

8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ophthalmology

858-621-4131

10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92131-3940

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

    8701 Cuyamaca St.
    Floor 3
    Santee, CA 92071-4253
    Get directions

    619-568-8220
    Fax: 619-568-8089

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ophthalmology

    10670 Wexford St.
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92131-3940
    Get directions

    858-621-4131

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology

8701 Cuyamaca St.

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ophthalmology

10670 Wexford St.

  •  

    Thursday

About Cindy Ocran, MD

I am passionate about creating avenues for cost-effective, quality, and preventive healthcare. I became a physician to make these principles a reality for others. To be a physician is a privilege that I hold to the utmost importance. I believe that every patient is unique and as such, requires a unique approach. Respect, communication, and understanding are pillars that are essential to quality care. I strive to make every patient feel heard as we work together to reach a shared goal of desired outcomes. I look forward to making a lasting impact. In my free time, I enjoy traveling, exploring new cultures, perfecting my culinary skills and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 34
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female
Name pronunciation: Cindy Oak-rin
Languages: French, Tagalog

Education

University of Maryland: Internship
Senta Clinic: Fellowship
Vanderbilt University: Residency
State University of New York, Stony Brook: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356878862

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Cindy Ocran, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

139 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

1.2

She is an inexperienced doctor who didn't even care that I was feeling discomfort with my problem!

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

She is the best. I hope to have her for a very long time

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

I felt very comfortable with Dr Orcran and her staff. Would recommend her highly

Verified Patient

June 19, 2026

5.0

As a black woman, it's so refreshing to at least in my 51 years of life to have my second black female doctor overseeing my care. Not that other doctors don't do the trick but there is just something different about the natural connection with Dr. Ocran-Anku. I feel seen in every visit with her and she has taken exceptional care of me in monitoring my orbital void.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

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