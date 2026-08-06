Honoring diversity in health care
Born to Ghanian immigrants, Dr. Cindy Ocran carved a path towards an inspiring and rewarding career in health care.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Floor 3
Santee, CA 92071-4253
Get directions
619-568-8220
Fax: 619-568-8089
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ophthalmology
10670 Wexford St.
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92131-3940
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee Ophthalmology
8701 Cuyamaca St.
Monday
Tuesday
Thursday
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Ophthalmology
10670 Wexford St.
Thursday
I am passionate about creating avenues for cost-effective, quality, and preventive healthcare. I became a physician to make these principles a reality for others. To be a physician is a privilege that I hold to the utmost importance. I believe that every patient is unique and as such, requires a unique approach. Respect, communication, and understanding are pillars that are essential to quality care. I strive to make every patient feel heard as we work together to reach a shared goal of desired outcomes. I look forward to making a lasting impact. In my free time, I enjoy traveling, exploring new cultures, perfecting my culinary skills and spending time with family and friends.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1356878862
Cindy Ocran, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
139 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
1.2
She is an inexperienced doctor who didn't even care that I was feeling discomfort with my problem!
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
She is the best. I hope to have her for a very long time
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
I felt very comfortable with Dr Orcran and her staff. Would recommend her highly
Verified Patient
June 19, 2026
5.0
As a black woman, it's so refreshing to at least in my 51 years of life to have my second black female doctor overseeing my care. Not that other doctors don't do the trick but there is just something different about the natural connection with Dr. Ocran-Anku. I feel seen in every visit with her and she has taken exceptional care of me in monitoring my orbital void.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cindy Ocran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cindy Ocran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Cindy Ocran, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.