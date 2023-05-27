Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Ophthalmology (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
Care schedule
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Cindy Ocran, MD
I am passionate about creating avenues for cost-effective, quality, and preventive healthcare. I became a physician to make these principles a reality for others. To be a physician is a privilege that I hold to the utmost importance. I believe that every patient is unique and as such, requires a unique approach. Respect, communication, and understanding are pillars that are essential to quality care. I strive to make every patient feel heard as we work together to reach a shared goal of desired outcomes. I look forward to making a lasting impact. In my free time, I enjoy traveling, exploring new cultures, perfecting my culinary skills and spending time with family and friends.
Age:31
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Name pronunciation:Cindy Oak-rin
Languages:English, French
Education
University of Maryland:Internship
Senta Clinic:Fellowship
Vanderbilt University:Residency
State University of New York, Stony Brook:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Cosmetic procedures/surgeries
- Tear duct surgery
NPI
1356878862
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Cindy Ocran, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
180 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
5.0
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
5.0
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 27, 2023
4.0
I liked my doctor. She took the time in explaining my condition.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
The do tor was so knowledgeable. She put my mind totally at ease. She was also the most delightful person. Great staff overall.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Still haven't received call from assistant for surgery scheduling yet
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Very nice. Just waiting to see cataract surgeon prior to eye lift.
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Cindy Ocran, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
