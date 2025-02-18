For Dr. Cindy Ocran, a board-certified ophthalmologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, the path to medicine was, in some ways, unexpected — but certainly meant to be.

Born in Washington, D.C., to Ghanaian immigrants, she spent her early childhood with her grandmother in Ghana. After six years, she returned to the U.S., where she saw firsthand the sacrifices her parents made to build a life for their family. Even as a child, Dr. Ocran understood their challenges as immigrants.

“My parents gave me a very loving home,” she says. “I grew up knowing that I could do anything, and it was all possible — no questions asked.”

Finding her calling in medicine

Despite her interest in the intricacies of human physiology, Dr. Ocran initially pursued a degree in economics. It wasn’t until a pivotal conversation with a career coach that she reconsidered her path.

“She asked me what I really wanted to do, and it was clear I wasn't passionate about business,” Dr. Ocran recalls. “Then she asked, ‘Why are you so afraid to try medicine?’ That moment changed everything.”

Inspired to take the leap, Dr. Ocran let go of her doubts and applied to medical school.

Setting her sights on ophthalmology

During medical school rotations, Dr. Ocran was introduced to ophthalmology — a specialty she hadn’t initially considered. Everything changed when she witnessed her first cataract surgery.

“You're doing something interventional, making an impact and practically changing a patient’s life in real-time,” she says. “Then, when they come back, you get to bear witness to that.”

Dr. Ocran’s passion deepened during her oculoplastic — which involves the eyelids, tear ducts and other structures around the eye — and reconstructive surgery fellowship, where she learned how to perform both functional and cosmetic surgery.

“I fell in love because it's a true reflection of surgery as an art form; it's technical yet creative,” she says. “No two patients are the same, so you tailor your approach to what’s best for each one.”

Changing patients’ lives

For Dr. Ocran, the most rewarding part of her work is the journey she shares with her patients. She recalls a case where a patient had struggled for years with unexplained eye discomfort without a diagnosis.

“When I saw her, I recognized the problem right away and ordered the appropriate testing,” she says. “What stood out to me was how relieved she felt — as if she was finally heard. After years of advocating for herself at so many doctors’ offices, she got the answers and treatment she needed. And now she’s doing great!”

Representation matters in medicine

As an African American physician, Dr. Ocran recognizes the importance of representation in health care.

“During my training, patients of color would see me, and they would be so excited to have a doctor who looked like them,” she says. “People have reservations about health care and the health care system, and unfortunately, that can lead to conditions going undiagnosed or underdiagnosed.”

A 2022 Pew Research Center report found that 55% of Black Americans have had negative experiences with doctors, often feeling dismissed or unheard. “I think creating a space where patients of color feel comfortable speaking openly and trusting their provider makes a huge difference,” Dr. Ocran says.

To that end, Dr. Ocran currently mentors three aspiring doctors, believing that guidance and representation can help pave the way.

“The road is long, and it requires sacrifice and hard work,” she says. “But being that one doctor a patient can identify with makes all the difference. I feel very fortunate to be part of a company that values diversity and inclusivity.”

