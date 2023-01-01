Claudia Montenegro, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
La Maestra Community Health Centers4060 Fairmount Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Get directions619-280-4213
Fax: 619-961-0807
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Claudia Montenegro, DO
Age:46
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Lincoln Memorial University - Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Broward Health Medical Center:Internship
Broward Health Medical Center:Fellowship
NPI
1376098251
Insurance plans accepted
Claudia Montenegro, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
