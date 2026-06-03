UTI relief: A new antibiotic is now available
Blujepa is the first new urinary tract infection (UTI) antibiotic to receive FDA approval in nearly 30 years.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Urology
8010 Frost St.
Suite 268
San Diego, CA 92123-4205
Get directions
858-939-8372
Fax: 858-939-8376
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Urology
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
619-397-3283
Fax: 619-397-3174
I decided to become a physician because I enjoy helping people and giving back to my community. My practice is unique because I primarily serve women with urogynecologic conditions including urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Women prefer to have a female physician when it comes to their pelvic health and I provide specialized care for these conditions that cross both the urologic and gynecologic fields. I dedicate my spare time to my family. We enjoy spending time outdoors doing activities that include hiking, pool time, going to the zoo and gardening.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1689081275
Claudia Sevilla, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
240 ratings
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Claudia Sevilla, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Claudia Sevilla, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
Blujepa is the first new urinary tract infection (UTI) antibiotic to receive FDA approval in nearly 30 years.
Nocturia — more informally known as “having to pee a lot at night” — is a common concern among older adults and can lead to decreased sleep and embarrassment.
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