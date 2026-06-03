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Claudia Sevilla, MD

4.8

240 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Urology

858-939-8372
Fax: 858-939-8376

8010 Frost St.
Suite 268
San Diego, CA 92123-4205

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Urology

619-397-3283
Fax: 619-397-3174

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Urology

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 268
    San Diego, CA 92123-4205
    Get directions

    858-939-8372
    Fax: 858-939-8376

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch Urology

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    619-397-3283
    Fax: 619-397-3174

About Claudia Sevilla, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy helping people and giving back to my community. My practice is unique because I primarily serve women with urogynecologic conditions including urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Women prefer to have a female physician when it comes to their pelvic health and I provide specialized care for these conditions that cross both the urologic and gynecologic fields. I dedicate my spare time to my family. We enjoy spending time outdoors doing activities that include hiking, pool time, going to the zoo and gardening.

Age: 41
In practice since: 2019
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

University of Southern California Medical Center: Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1689081275

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Claudia Sevilla, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

240 ratings

Patient ratings

Patient reviews

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