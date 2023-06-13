Claudia Sevilla, MD
Claudia Sevilla, MD
Medical Doctor
Urology
Urology-gynecology
Insurance
- 752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 101
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Claudia Sevilla, MD
I decided to become a physician because I enjoy helping people and giving back to my community. My practice is unique because I primarily serve women with urogynecologic conditions including urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Women prefer to have a female physician when it comes to their pelvic health and I provide specialized care for these conditions that cross both the urologic and gynecologic fields. I dedicate my spare time to my family. We enjoy spending time outdoors doing activities that include hiking, pool time, going to the zoo and gardening.
Age:38
In practice since:2019
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Southern California Medical Center:Residency
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA:Medical School
University of Southern California Medical Center:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1689081275
Insurance plans accepted
Claudia Sevilla, MD, accepts 41 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
58 ratings
Patient ratings
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientJune 13, 2023
5.0
This doctor worried about my situation and sent studies to help me better.
Verified PatientApril 14, 2023
5.0
Very grateful I am with *Dr. Sevilla, their attention has always been excellent.
Verified PatientApril 13, 2023
5.0
Always above and beyond.
Verified PatientMarch 22, 2023
5.0
Love Dr Sevilla
Special recognitions
