About Claudia Sevilla, MD

I decided to become a physician because I enjoy helping people and giving back to my community. My practice is unique because I primarily serve women with urogynecologic conditions including urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. Women prefer to have a female physician when it comes to their pelvic health and I provide specialized care for these conditions that cross both the urologic and gynecologic fields. I dedicate my spare time to my family. We enjoy spending time outdoors doing activities that include hiking, pool time, going to the zoo and gardening.

Age: 38

In practice since: 2019

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Spanish

Education University of Southern California Medical Center : Residency

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA : Medical School

University of Southern California Medical Center : Internship



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.