Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are one of the most common bacterial infections, affecting millions of people yearly. For those dealing with recurring or difficult-to-treat infections, finding an effective treatment has become increasingly challenging due to antibiotic resistance, the ability of bacteria to resist the effects of antibiotics that used to be able to treat them.

A newly approved medication may offer a promising alternative.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Blujepa (gepotidacin), a new antibiotic for treating uncomplicated UTIs in females 12 and older. Blujepa is the first new oral antibiotic for UTIs in nearly three decades. It’s effective against several types of bacteria that cause UTIs — including some that no longer respond to other antibiotics.

A new way to fight infection

“Blujepa is a new drug with a unique way of fighting bacteria, including E. coli and others that are becoming harder to treat,” says Dr. Claudia Sevilla, a urologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group. “It may work in cases where older antibiotics like nitrofurantoin and cephalexin no longer do.”

Most antibiotics used to treat UTIs work by interfering with how bacteria build their cell walls or reproduce. Blujepa, on the other hand, blocks a specific enzyme that bacteria need to copy their DNA. This different approach helps prevent bacteria from quickly becoming resistant, which may help the drug remain effective for longer.

Why this approval matters

Blujepa is part of a larger effort by scientists and clinicians to address the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant infections. This public health concern that has led to more severe, persistent infections and limited treatment options.

“We’re seeing more and more cases where other antibiotics just don’t work anymore,” Dr. Sevilla says. “Having something new that fights bacteria in a different way is a major step forward.”

Dr. Sevilla cautions, however, that while new antibiotics are essential, thoughtful use of these medications is just as important.

“We usually ask patients to leave a urine sample so we can check what kind of bacteria is causing the infection and which antibiotics will work best,” says Dr. Sevilla. “That way, we don’t overuse antibiotics or choose one that may not be effective.”

Don’t treat UTIs on your own

According to Dr. Sevilla, self-treating or using leftover medications may do more harm than good and can lead to more resistant infections in the future. Be sure to take the full course of antibiotics, even if your symptoms resolve and you start feeling better. If you don't finish all your medicine, the infection can return and be more challenging to treat.

Blujepa is expected to be available in the U.S. in late 2025. If you’re experiencing UTI symptoms — such as burning during urination, needing to go more often, or cloudy or strong-smelling urine, talk with a health care provider to get the right treatment.

