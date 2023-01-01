Provider Image

Clement Qaqish, MD, DDS

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Oral and maxillofacial surgery (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 10672 Wexford St
    Suite 270
    San Diego, CA 92131
    Get directions
    858-263-1800

About Clement Qaqish, MD, DDS

Gender:
 Non-binary
Languages: 
English
NPI
1588830707

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Clement Qaqish, MD, DDS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.