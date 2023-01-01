Clinton Nichols, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Interventional radiology (board certified)
Location and phone
San Diego Diagnostic Radiology Medical Group751 Medical Center Ct
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
San Diego Diagnostic Radiology Medical Group7910 Frost St
Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Clinton Nichols, MD
Age:51
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Hawaii:Internship
University of Virginia:Medical School
The Johns Hopkins Hospital:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
Areas of focus
NPI
1750355657
Insurance plans accepted
Clinton Nichols, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Clinton Nichols, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Clinton Nichols, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
