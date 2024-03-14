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Accepting new patients
Location and phone
California Retina Associates
27315 Jefferson Avenue
Temecula, CA 92590
Get directions
California Retina Associates
1498 South La Brucherie Road
Suite A
El Centro, CA 92243
Get directions
California Retina Associates
1118 West Valley Parkway
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
Care schedule
California Retina Associates
27315 Jefferson Avenue
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
California Retina Associates
1498 South La Brucherie Road
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
California Retina Associates
1118 West Valley Parkway
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Colin Bacorn, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1932640109
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Colin Bacorn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Colin Bacorn, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.