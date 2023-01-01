Colleen Buono, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Emergency medicine (board certified)
Insurance
This provider only treats patients in urgent care or when your primary care physician is unavailable.
About Colleen Buono, MD
Age:54
In practice since:2013
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
University of Pennsylvania:Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
NPI
1467494179
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Colleen Buono, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Colleen Buono, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
