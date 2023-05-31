Provider Image

Craig Liu, OD

Doctor of Optometry
Optometry
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-526-6072

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday

About Craig Liu, OD

I work with patients to accomplish their desired goals. My principle role is to provide each patient with accurate information about their condition or diagnosis. That usually includes defining treatment options that are available to manage a particular condition. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, skiing and cycling.
Age:
 51
In practice since:
 2012
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English, Mandarin
Education
State University of New York:
 Medical School
Areas of focus
  • Contact lenses
NPI
1275649238
FollowMyHealth

Craig Liu, OD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

4.9
236 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
The doctor was really very good in explanation.
Verified Patient
May 31, 2023
5.0
Appreciated professional attitude and well prepared by knowing my past eye history. Excellent listener and very positive throughout my visit. Gave detailed explanation In helping me understand what my best steps in tackling my eye problem.
Verified Patient
May 12, 2023
5.0
Dr Liu was very nice
Verified Patient
April 28, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Liu provides excellent eye care.
