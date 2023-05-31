About Craig Liu, OD

I work with patients to accomplish their desired goals. My principle role is to provide each patient with accurate information about their condition or diagnosis. That usually includes defining treatment options that are available to manage a particular condition. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, skiing and cycling.

Age: 51

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Mandarin

Education State University of New York : Medical School



Areas of focus Contact lenses

NPI 1275649238