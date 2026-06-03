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Craig C. Liu, OD

4.8

319 ratings

Optometrist (OD)

Optometry

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Optometry

858-526-6072

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Optometry

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-526-6072

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

About Craig C. Liu, OD

I work with patients to accomplish their desired goals. My principle role is to provide each patient with accurate information about their condition or diagnosis. That usually includes defining treatment options that are available to manage a particular condition. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, skiing and cycling.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2012
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Mandarin

Education

State University of New York: Medical School

Areas of focus

  • Contact lenses

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1275649238

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Craig C. Liu, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

319 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Very satisfied with care and concern provided by doctor.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Good experience.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr. Liu always provides the best care and explains things in simple terms. I know I'm always in good hands with him.

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

Good

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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