Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
About Craig Liu, OD
I work with patients to accomplish their desired goals. My principle role is to provide each patient with accurate information about their condition or diagnosis. That usually includes defining treatment options that are available to manage a particular condition. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, skiing and cycling.
Age:51
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Mandarin
Education
State University of New York:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
Ratings and reviews
4.9
236 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
The doctor was really very good in explanation.
Verified PatientMay 31, 2023
5.0
Appreciated professional attitude and well prepared by knowing my past eye history. Excellent listener and very positive throughout my visit. Gave detailed explanation In helping me understand what my best steps in tackling my eye problem.
Verified PatientMay 12, 2023
5.0
Dr Liu was very nice
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Liu provides excellent eye care.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Craig Liu, OD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig Liu, OD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
