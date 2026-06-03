Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Optometry
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
About Craig C. Liu, OD
I work with patients to accomplish their desired goals. My principle role is to provide each patient with accurate information about their condition or diagnosis. That usually includes defining treatment options that are available to manage a particular condition. In my spare time, I enjoy spending time with family, skiing and cycling.
Education
Areas of focus
- Contact lenses
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1275649238
Insurance plans accepted
Craig C. Liu, OD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
319 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Very satisfied with care and concern provided by doctor.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Good experience.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Liu always provides the best care and explains things in simple terms. I know I'm always in good hands with him.
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
Good
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig C. Liu, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Craig C. Liu, OD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.