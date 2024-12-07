Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center950 S Euclid Ave
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions619-662-4100
Fax: 619-205-1952
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Crystal Huang, MD
Age:30
Gender:Female
Languages:Mandarin
Education
Logan Heights Family Health Center:Residency
Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine:Medical School
NPI
1043898497
Insurance plans accepted
Crystal Huang, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Crystal Huang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Crystal Huang, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.