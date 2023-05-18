Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North8010 Frost St.
Second and Third Floors
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Curtis Horton, MD
I provide patients with less invasive options in a thorough, evidence-based manner.
Age:51
In practice since:2008
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Swedish Medical Center:Internship
Swedish Medical Center:Residency
University of Nevada, Reno:Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Cancer surgery
- Carotid endarterectomy
- Colon surgery
- Dialysis access graft
- Femoral popliteal bypass
- Fistula repair
- Gallbladder surgery
- Greenfield filter
- Hemodialysis access maintenance
- Hernia repair
- Intravascular treatment of occlusive disease
- Laparoscopic colectomy
- Laparoscopic intra-abdominal surgery
- Laparoscopic surgery
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Pilonidal cyst
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Sclerotherapy
- Varicose/spider veins
- Vein harvesting
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184619892
Insurance plans accepted
Curtis Horton, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
78 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Horton took time to detail my health issues in such a way that I understood the process going forward and what I personally needed to do health wuse
Verified PatientFebruary 27, 2023
5.0
I am very thankful I found Dr Horton, after many months of fighting health insurance and getting pin balled from doctor to doctor I am finally getting the help I need.
Verified PatientFebruary 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Horton gave me a thorough explanation of my medical problem and the path forward. He patiently answered all my questions.
Verified PatientFebruary 13, 2023
5.0
Thank you doctor for everything and of course I will recommend him.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Curtis Horton, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
