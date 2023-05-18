Provider Image

Curtis Horton, MD

Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
Vascular surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North
    8010 Frost St.
    Second and Third Floors
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-8350

About Curtis Horton, MD

I provide patients with less invasive options in a thorough, evidence-based manner.
Age:
 51
In practice since:
 2008
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Swedish Medical Center:
 Internship
Swedish Medical Center:
 Residency
University of Nevada, Reno:
 Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute:
 Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1184619892
FollowMyHealth

Curtis Horton, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

4.9
78 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Horton took time to detail my health issues in such a way that I understood the process going forward and what I personally needed to do health wuse
Verified Patient
February 27, 2023
5.0
I am very thankful I found Dr Horton, after many months of fighting health insurance and getting pin balled from doctor to doctor I am finally getting the help I need.
Verified Patient
February 24, 2023
5.0
Dr Horton gave me a thorough explanation of my medical problem and the path forward. He patiently answered all my questions.
Verified Patient
February 13, 2023
5.0
Thank you doctor for everything and of course I will recommend him.
Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Curtis Horton, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curtis Horton, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
