Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Vascular surgery
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778
Get directions
858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Vascular Lab
8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
858-939-8397
Fax: 858-939-6807
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery
8010 Frost St.
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Curtis C. Horton, MD
I provide patients with less invasive options in a thorough, evidence-based manner.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Aortic aneurysm repair
- Aortobifemoral bypass grafting
- Carotid endarterectomy
- Dialysis access graft
- Femoral popliteal bypass
- Greenfield filter
- Hemodialysis access maintenance
- Intravascular treatment of occlusive disease
- Lysis therapy for deep vein thrombosis
- Peripheral arterial bypass
- Peripheral vascular disease
- Renal artery angioplasty/stent
- Vein harvesting
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1184619892
Insurance plans accepted
Curtis C. Horton, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
129 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Good communication. Took his time and listened to our cocerns.
Verified Patient
May 22, 2026
5.0
All good
Verified Patient
May 14, 2026
5.0
Excellent
Verified Patient
May 5, 2026
5.0
Absolutely Excellent TEAM of Dr. Horton
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curtis C. Horton, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Curtis C. Horton, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.