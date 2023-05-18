Ratings and reviews

Verified Patient May 18, 2023 5.0 Dr. Horton took time to detail my health issues in such a way that I understood the process going forward and what I personally needed to do health wuse

Verified Patient February 27, 2023 5.0 I am very thankful I found Dr Horton, after many months of fighting health insurance and getting pin balled from doctor to doctor I am finally getting the help I need.

Verified Patient February 24, 2023 5.0 Dr Horton gave me a thorough explanation of my medical problem and the path forward. He patiently answered all my questions.