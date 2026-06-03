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Curtis C. Horton, MD

4.9

129 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Vascular surgery

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

858-939-8350
Fax: 858-939-8399

8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123-2778

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Vascular Lab

858-939-8397
Fax: 858-939-6807

8010 Frost St.
Suite 224
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92123-2778
    Get directions

    858-939-8350
    Fax: 858-939-8399

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North Vascular Lab

    8010 Frost St.
    Suite 224
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-939-8397
    Fax: 858-939-6807

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Frost Street North General Surgery

8010 Frost St.

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Curtis C. Horton, MD

I provide patients with less invasive options in a thorough, evidence-based manner.

Age: 54
In practice since: 2008
Gender: Male

Education

Swedish Medical Center: Internship
Swedish Medical Center: Residency
University of Nevada, Reno: Medical School
Scripps Clinic and Research Institute: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1184619892

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Curtis C. Horton, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

129 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Good communication. Took his time and listened to our cocerns.

Verified Patient

May 22, 2026

5.0

All good

Verified Patient

May 14, 2026

5.0

Excellent

Verified Patient

May 5, 2026

5.0

Absolutely Excellent TEAM of Dr. Horton

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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