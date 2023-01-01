Cynthia Fambro, II, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center950 S Euclid Ave
San Diego, CA 92114
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Cynthia Fambro, II, MD
Age:38
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center:Internship
NPI
1710331707
Insurance plans accepted
Cynthia Fambro, II, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
