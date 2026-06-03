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Dana DeLellis, MD

4.9

247 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 4
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    858-499-2711
    Fax: 619-644-6899

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Dr. DeLellis has appointments available every other Wednesday.

About Dana DeLellis, MD

I chose to pursue medicine because I wanted to be able to help and educate people. I believe the health care discussion requires shared decision-making, and taking the time to listen to each patient is vital in order to recommend the best treatment options. I strive to be compassionate and understanding with all of my patients. Outside of work, I like to spend time with my family and enjoy all of the fun things San Diego has to offer.

Age: 42
Gender: Female

Education

SUNY Downstate Medical Center: Residency
Ross University: Medical School
SUNY Downstate Medical Center: Internship

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1093006595

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Dana DeLellis, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

247 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

5.0

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

5.0

Provider included you in decisions

5.0

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 30, 2026

5.0

Dr. Delellis always shows great care in taking care of my health and wellbeing.

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr Dana Delellis, is an amazing doctor, caring and patient, she is a great Doctor

Verified Patient

June 23, 2026

5.0

Best Doctor I have ever had!

Verified Patient

June 21, 2026

5.0

I absolutely love Dr. Dellilis

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.