Dana DeLellis, MD
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Dana DeLellis, MD
I chose to pursue medicine because I wanted to be able to help and educate people. I believe the health care discussion requires shared decision-making, and taking the time to listen to each patient is vital in order to recommend the best treatment options. I strive to be compassionate and understanding with all of my patients. Outside of work, I like to spend time with my family and enjoy all of the fun things San Diego has to offer.
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
SUNY Downstate Medical Center:Residency
Ross University:Medical School
SUNY Downstate Medical Center:Internship
Areas of focus
- Breastfeeding health
- Conception counseling
- Diabetes
- Headache
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Postpartum health
- Pre-conception counseling
- Sexual dysfunction
- Trigger point injection
- Women's health
NPI
1093006595
Insurance plans accepted
Dana DeLellis, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
173 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
She did a thorough assessment with me. I felt heard and feel like we have a plan moving forward.
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
She's a good listener. She's very knowledgeable. She understands how I feel about my health condition. 5. Excellent. 6. I requested her to be my husband PCP.
Verified PatientMay 24, 2023
5.0
Dr. Delellis is excellent!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Delellis is a 5 star PCP, she listens, shows empathy and always follows up post visit with a call to review any labs/results and explains them.
Special recognitions
