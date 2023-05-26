About Dana DeLellis, MD

I chose to pursue medicine because I wanted to be able to help and educate people. I believe the health care discussion requires shared decision-making, and taking the time to listen to each patient is vital in order to recommend the best treatment options. I strive to be compassionate and understanding with all of my patients. Outside of work, I like to spend time with my family and enjoy all of the fun things San Diego has to offer.

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education SUNY Downstate Medical Center : Residency

Ross University : Medical School

SUNY Downstate Medical Center : Internship



Areas of focus Breastfeeding health

Conception counseling

Diabetes

Headache

Hypertension

LGBTQ health

Postpartum health

Pre-conception counseling

Sexual dysfunction

Trigger point injection

Women's health

