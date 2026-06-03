Dana DeLellis, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Dana DeLellis, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa 4th Floor Primary Care
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 4
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
858-499-2711
Fax: 619-644-6899
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Dr. DeLellis has appointments available every other Wednesday.
About Dana DeLellis, MD
I chose to pursue medicine because I wanted to be able to help and educate people. I believe the health care discussion requires shared decision-making, and taking the time to listen to each patient is vital in order to recommend the best treatment options. I strive to be compassionate and understanding with all of my patients. Outside of work, I like to spend time with my family and enjoy all of the fun things San Diego has to offer.
Education
Areas of focus
- Breastfeeding health
- Conception counseling
- Diabetes
- Headache
- Hypertension
- LGBTQ health
- Postpartum health
- Pre-conception counseling
- Sexual dysfunction
- Trigger point injection
- Women's health
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1093006595
Insurance plans accepted
Dana DeLellis, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
247 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
5.0
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Provider included you in decisions
5.0
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 30, 2026
5.0
Dr. Delellis always shows great care in taking care of my health and wellbeing.
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr Dana Delellis, is an amazing doctor, caring and patient, she is a great Doctor
Verified Patient
June 23, 2026
5.0
Best Doctor I have ever had!
Verified Patient
June 21, 2026
5.0
I absolutely love Dr. Dellilis
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dana DeLellis, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.