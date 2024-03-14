Provider Image

Dana Jackson, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Pediatrics (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. El Cajon Family Health Center
    525 East Main Street
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    619-515-2498

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Dana Jackson, DO

Age:
 41
Gender:
 Female
Education
Touro University California:
 Medical School
University of Southern California:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1689060063

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dana Jackson, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.