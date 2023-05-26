About Daniel Hoefer, MD

I am well versed in caring for patients in today's managed care environment. The practice of medicine today is not the same as it was 20 years ago. It is no longer enough to be a good doctor. My philosophy on practicing medicine is that it's about what the patient wants and needs, and knowing how to get it. In my spare time, I enjoy travel and good food.

Age: 60

In practice since: 1993

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Eastern Virginia Medical School : Medical School

Northridge Hospital : Internship

Northridge Hospital : Residency



Areas of focus Chronic pain management

COPD

Dementia

End-of-life care

Geriatrics

Liver disease

NPI 1770593162