Medical Doctor
Family medicine (board certified)
Palliative care (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee8701 Cuyamaca St
Santee, CA 92071
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
-
Sunday
About Daniel Hoefer, MD
I am well versed in caring for patients in today's managed care environment. The practice of medicine today is not the same as it was 20 years ago. It is no longer enough to be a good doctor. My philosophy on practicing medicine is that it's about what the patient wants and needs, and knowing how to get it. In my spare time, I enjoy travel and good food.
Age:60
In practice since:1993
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Eastern Virginia Medical School:Medical School
Northridge Hospital:Internship
Northridge Hospital:Residency
Areas of focus
- Chronic pain management
- COPD
- Dementia
- End-of-life care
- Geriatrics
- Liver disease
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1770593162
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Daniel Hoefer, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
192 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Hoeffer is a fantastic physician and outstanding family doctor for me. He is tough when needed and supportive as well.
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
I have been seeing Dr Hoefer near 30 years. He has seen me through some tough times. He has made sure I've gotten the attention and care through the specialist I needed. Doctor Hoefer is genuine and thorough. He make sure to follow up and then I'm keeping on track. I am so thankful to have him.
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Good
Verified PatientMay 15, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Hoefer was very thorough on meds, and medical issues.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Over 100 recognitions
Daniel Hoefer, MD, has received over 100 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Daniel Hoefer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
