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Daniel Micheli, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Neurology

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

The Neurology Center - Poway

760-631-3000
Fax: 760-631-3016

15611 Pomerado Rd
Suite 505
Poway, CA 92064

The Neurology Center - San Diego

760-631-3000
Fax: 760-270-9534

6699 Alvarado Road
Suite 2308
San Diego, CA 92120

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. The Neurology Center - Poway

    15611 Pomerado Rd
    Suite 505
    Poway, CA 92064
    Get directions

    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-631-3016

  2. The Neurology Center - San Diego

    6699 Alvarado Road
    Suite 2308
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    760-631-3000
    Fax: 760-270-9534

Care schedule

The Neurology Center - Poway

15611 Pomerado Rd

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

The Neurology Center - San Diego

6699 Alvarado Road

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Daniel Micheli, MD

Gender: Male

Education

University of California, San Diego: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Internship
Western Michigan University Homer Stryker MD School of Medicine: Medical School

NPI

1447909809

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Daniel Micheli, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.