Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Darren Keller, MD
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I strive to provide high-quality, patient-centered care with the most up-to-date information and technology possible. In essence, my goal is to provide the same level of care that I would want for myself or family. As a young college student I worked for some very gifted physicians who not only possessed outstanding medical knowledge and skills but simultaneously practiced a humanistic medicine that provided great solace and compassion for their patients. I continue to endeavor to emulate these characteristics in my career. My hobbies include playing soccer, backpacking/hiking and traveling (to name just a few).
Age:55
In practice since:2012
Gender:Male
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
Boston University School of Medicine:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Biopsy
- Celiac disease/gluten intolerance
- Colitis
- Colon cancer screening
- Colonoscopy
- Crohn's disease
- Diseases of the gallbladder and bile duct
- Diseases of the pancreas
- Diverticulitis
- Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP)
- Endoscopic ultrasonography
- Endoscopy
- Esophageal dilation
- Esophageal reflux
- Fatty liver
- Gallstones and bile duct stones
- Heartburn
- Hepatitis
- Irritable bowel syndrome
- Liver biopsy
- Liver disease
- Malabsorption
- Pancreatic cancer
- Peptic ulcer disease
- Removal of colon polyps
- Swallowing difficulties/disorders
- Ulcer evaluation/treatment
- Ulcerative colitis
- Video capsule endoscopy
NPI
1013988922
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Darren Keller, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
215 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
5.0
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 28, 2023
5.0
I was really nervous about the risks of the procedure. A brief visit from Dr. Keller before the procedure was crucial and necessary to ease my nerve. He took the time to explain the risks. Our conversation about my heritage and history and our favorite James Bond actor was a good distraction for me.
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
Felt Dr. Keller listened to my concerns prior to the procedure and explained exactly how he was approaching the difficulty I discussed. Apparently, he was very thorough in the discussion post-procedure and answer a number of my questions. (This, of course, was relayed by my husband because I was a tad loopy.)
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
Pleasant staff and amazing doctor very compassionate. Thank you so much for all you do
Verified PatientMay 23, 2023
5.0
All the personnel is very professional.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Darren Keller, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Darren Keller, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
