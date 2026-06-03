Robotic surgery offers hope for ulcerative colitis treatment
After 40 years with ulcerative colitis, Laurie Godfrey finds hope and healing through robotic surgery and a supportive care team at Sharp.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Gastroenterology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6531
Fax: 858-874-2351
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
858-621-4145
Fax: 858-621-4107
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch Gastroenterology
10672 Wexford St.
Floor 2, Suite 202
San Diego, CA 92131-3969
Get directions
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Gastroenterology
2929 Health Center Drive
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I strive to provide high-quality, patient-centered care with the most up-to-date information and technology possible. In essence, my goal is to provide the same level of care that I would want for myself or family. As a young college student I worked for some very gifted physicians who not only possessed outstanding medical knowledge and skills but simultaneously practiced a humanistic medicine that provided great solace and compassion for their patients. I continue to endeavor to emulate these characteristics in my career. My hobbies include playing soccer, backpacking/hiking and traveling (to name just a few).
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1013988922
Darren B. Keller, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
341 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Very concerned
Verified Patient
June 12, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kellerman is one the rare doctors who really listens to what the patient is saying and here's what he is saying
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Dr Keller was very thorough explaining the procedures and how long to expect them to be preformed and what I would expect
Verified Patient
May 26, 2026
5.0
Very good service
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Darren B. Keller, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Darren B. Keller, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
After 40 years with ulcerative colitis, Laurie Godfrey finds hope and healing through robotic surgery and a supportive care team at Sharp.
Dana Weinstein, 64, has no relatives with pancreatic cancer. In 2023, she was shocked to learn she had pancreatic cancer, as she also had no symptoms.
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