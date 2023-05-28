About Darren Keller, MD

Appointments for Sharp Rees-Stealy Gastroenterologists are by referral from a Sharp Rees-Stealy primary care physician only. I strive to provide high-quality, patient-centered care with the most up-to-date information and technology possible. In essence, my goal is to provide the same level of care that I would want for myself or family. As a young college student I worked for some very gifted physicians who not only possessed outstanding medical knowledge and skills but simultaneously practiced a humanistic medicine that provided great solace and compassion for their patients. I continue to endeavor to emulate these characteristics in my career. My hobbies include playing soccer, backpacking/hiking and traveling (to name just a few).

Age: 55

In practice since: 2012

Gender: Male

Languages: English , Spanish

Education Boston University School of Medicine : Medical School

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Fellowship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Residency



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



NPI 1013988922