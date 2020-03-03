In October 2016, Jack Larkin was a seemingly healthy, 35-year-old man who enjoyed his weekly pickup basketball games. When he visited Dr. Isabelle Chughtai-Harvey, a family medicine doctor with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, he thought he was there to talk about a sore shoulder.

Dr. Harvey’s questions, and her ability to put Jack at ease, helped them uncover a much more serious health concern — colon cancer. Dr. Darren Keller, a gastroenterologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy, credits Dr. Chughtai-Harvey with helping diagnose Jack at an earlier stage, which was easier to treat.

Watch the video above to learn how a sore shoulder led to a lifesaving diagnosis.