As someone with type 2 diabetes, Dana Weinstein, 64, got her labs checked frequently every few months. But in April 2023, she was surprised to learn that her liver had high levels of a group of enzymes called transaminases. This can be the result of liver damage or inflammation.

To examine further, Dr. Timothy Strouse, a Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group internist and Dana’s primary care doctor, ordered an ultrasound. Dana then learned she needed more tests — two of which would end up saving her life.

The first was a magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), which uses MRI to inspect the liver, pancreas, bile ducts and gallbladder. These organs work together as part of the body’s digestive system. The next exam was an endoscopy, which can help a doctor examine organs and tissue with a camera that’s attached to a thin, flexible tube.

At the tail of Dana’s pancreas was an intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasm (IPMN) – a type of cyst or sac filled with a jelly-like substance called mucin. Dana learned the cyst was blocking the duct. This is problematic because the pancreas produces fluids to help digest food and insulin, which regulates blood sugar levels.

The danger of an IPMN

An IPMN can become cancerous, but the likelihood is low. Unfortunately, however, this had occurred in Dana. Dr. Darren Keller, a gastroenterologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, diagnosed her with Stage 2 pancreatic cancer.

“Although there can be symptoms, such as stomach pain and vomiting, if someone has a cancerous IPMN, these cysts can also develop with no specific symptoms,” Dr. Keller says.

This had been Dana’s case, which added to her shock. Additionally, no one in Dana’s family had ever had pancreatic cancer; although, relatives from her mother’s side had different types of cancer.

“I was devasted upon hearing I had cancer,” Dana says.” As a retired lawyer, I am the kind of person who likes to know everything ahead of time. But this was completely unforeseen.”

Heading toward healing

In June 2023, Dana underwent surgery performed by Dr. Allan Gamagami, who is with Sharp Rees-Stealy and affiliated with Sharp Memorial. As a part of her cancer treatment, she had a part of her pancreas, as well as her spleen and gallbladder, removed. She also had several of her lymph nodes removed. Thankfully, the cancer had not spread there.

“I never had major surgery before,” Dana says. “It wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t horrible. Two of my family members are surgeons and they thought Dr. Gamagami did well. He really is amazing and very caring.”

In August 2023, Dana began chemotherapy under the guidance of Dr. Priya Singh, a Sharp Rees-Stealy oncologist affiliated with Sharp Memorial. Dana’s chemotherapy included both infusions and taking an oral pill.

“Chemotherapy exhausted me mentally and physically,” says Dana. “I’m thankful for my faith, my husband and my daughters who helped take care of me, as well as the services that Sharp offers.”

Dana gratefully remembers the helpfulness of her patient nurse navigator who assisted with making appointments, and a social worker who provided support for better sleep and mental health. She is also appreciative of working with Kacyenne Barber, a dietitian at Sharp Memorial.

“Chemotherapy can make it hard at times for individuals to consume adequate nutrients, so I help patients to ensure they’re at an appropriate weight and get as much energy as possible during their treatment course,” says Barber.

Feeling well — and grateful

Dana finished chemotherapy in February of this year. She regularly receives a positron emission tomography (PET) scan to check for cancer.

In April, Dana participated in the PanCAN PurpleStride Walk for pancreatic cancer awareness. And today, she is well and eagerly shares the insight she gained from undergoing cancer treatment.

“It sounds like a cliche, but getting cancer makes me live each day with a deeper appreciation for God, life, my family and friends,” Dana says.

