Provider Image

Dauod Ghafari, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Neighborhood Healthcare

    855 E Madison Ave
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions
    833-867-4642
    Fax: 360-462-2746

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Dauod Ghafari, MD

Age:

 51

Gender:

 Male

Education

New York Medical College at St. Josephs Medical Center:

 Residency

New York Medical College at St. Josephs Medical Center:

 Internship

New York Medical College:

 Medical School

NPI

1053417691

Insurance plans accepted

Dauod Ghafari, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dauod Ghafari, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.