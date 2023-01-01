David Corbin, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
David Corbin, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center120 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About David Corbin, MD
Age:57
In practice since:2021
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital:Residency
University of Debrecen Medical School:Medical School
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital:Internship
NPI
1275627200
Insurance plans accepted
David Corbin, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Corbin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Corbin, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.