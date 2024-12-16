Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Ginsberg Dermatology6719 Alvarado Road
Suite 207
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions619-265-2152
Fax: 619-265-2167
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About David Ginsberg, MD
Age:35
Gender:Male
Education
New York Medical College:Residency
Griffin Hospital:Internship
New York Medical College:Medical School
NPI
1891225652
Insurance plans accepted
David Ginsberg, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Ginsberg, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Ginsberg, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.