Provider Image

David Ginsberg, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Dermatology (board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Ginsberg Dermatology

    6719 Alvarado Road
    Suite 207
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions
    619-265-2152
    Fax: 619-265-2167

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About David Ginsberg, MD

Age:

 35

Gender:

 Male

Education

New York Medical College:

 Residency

Griffin Hospital:

 Internship

New York Medical College:

 Medical School

NPI

1891225652

Insurance plans accepted

David Ginsberg, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from David Ginsberg, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.