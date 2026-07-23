About David M. Hatcher, MD

For me, there was no greater calling than to care for the sick, which is why I chose to pursue medicine. My goal is to provide the highest level of patient care with compassion. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising, following professional sports, listening to all kinds of music and podcasts and exploring San Diego with my dog.

Age: 43

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male



Education New York University : Medical School

University of Chicago : Internship

University of Chicago : Residency

University of Southern California : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



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