About David Hatcher, MD

For me, there was no greater calling than to care for the sick, which is why I chose to pursue medicine. My goal is to provide the highest level of patient care with compassion. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising, following professional sports, listening to all kinds of music and podcasts and exploring San Diego with my dog.

Age: 40

In practice since: 2010

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education New York University : Medical School

University of Chicago : Internship

University of Chicago : Residency

University of Southern California : Fellowship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Memorial Hospital



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI 1417256488