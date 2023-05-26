David Hatcher, MD
Medical Doctor
Urology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Scripps Ranch10670 Wexford St.
San Diego, CA 92131
About David Hatcher, MD
For me, there was no greater calling than to care for the sick, which is why I chose to pursue medicine. My goal is to provide the highest level of patient care with compassion. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising, following professional sports, listening to all kinds of music and podcasts and exploring San Diego with my dog.
Age:40
In practice since:2010
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
New York University:Medical School
University of Chicago:Internship
University of Chicago:Residency
University of Southern California:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1417256488
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
First time I've seen Dr. Hatcher. He was truly outstanding. Took the time to listen and document all the issues/experiences. Then explained, with drawings, the impacted parts of the body, then ran through what's not occurring, and what could be, then a progression of possible treatment options. He was the model for a perfect doctor-patient interaction.
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr Hatcher explains everything in layman's terms so I could understand completely about my disorder and treatment!! Very kind and professional!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Excellent experience. I recommend Dr Hatcher David to my family , friends , neighbors etc
Verified PatientApril 30, 2023
5.0
Dr, Hatcher is very thorough and kind.
Guardian Angel recognitions
