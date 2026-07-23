Treatments for early-stage prostate cancer
A urologist and radiation oncologist at Sharp discuss common treatments for early-stage prostate cancer and the treatments' potential side effects.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Urology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6621
Fax: 858-874-5684
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
For me, there was no greater calling than to care for the sick, which is why I chose to pursue medicine. My goal is to provide the highest level of patient care with compassion. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising, following professional sports, listening to all kinds of music and podcasts and exploring San Diego with my dog.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1417256488
David M. Hatcher, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
328 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Every person's experience with a physician depends on their own advocacy for their health information and treatment plan. Since I am a very involved in educated patient, my experience is usually excellent and in this case was also excellent.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Dr Hatcher is excellent at explaining issues and providing treatment options. Very glad to have him as my doctor.
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
3.8
He's an outstanding doctor, but has an overwhelming schedule.
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Excellent in explaining and understanding what is needed for my concerns
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from David M. Hatcher, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
David M. Hatcher, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
A urologist and radiation oncologist at Sharp discuss common treatments for early-stage prostate cancer and the treatments' potential side effects.
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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.