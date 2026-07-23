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David M. Hatcher, MD

4.9

328 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Urology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology

858-939-6621
Fax: 858-874-5684

2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92123-2762

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Urology

    2929 Health Center Drive
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92123-2762
    Get directions

    858-939-6621
    Fax: 858-874-5684

Care schedule

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About David M. Hatcher, MD

For me, there was no greater calling than to care for the sick, which is why I chose to pursue medicine. My goal is to provide the highest level of patient care with compassion. I am committed to delivering safe, high-quality care and have been designated a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery by the Surgical Review Corporation. In my spare time, I enjoy exercising, following professional sports, listening to all kinds of music and podcasts and exploring San Diego with my dog.

Age: 43
In practice since: 2010
Gender: Male

Education

New York University: Medical School
University of Chicago: Internship
University of Chicago: Residency
University of Southern California: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1417256488

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

David M. Hatcher, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

328 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Every person's experience with a physician depends on their own advocacy for their health information and treatment plan. Since I am a very involved in educated patient, my experience is usually excellent and in this case was also excellent.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Dr Hatcher is excellent at explaining issues and providing treatment options. Very glad to have him as my doctor.

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

3.8

He's an outstanding doctor, but has an overwhelming schedule.

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Excellent in explaining and understanding what is needed for my concerns

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Special recognitions

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