After skin cancer, the most common type of cancer among men in the U.S. is prostate cancer. It's estimated that about 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer during their lifetime. However, prostate cancer is usually detected at an early stage before it has spread, is slow growing, and can be successfully treated.
Dr. David Hatcher, a Sharp Rees-Stealy urologist affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, and Dr. Siavash Jabbari, a Sharp Community Medical Group radiation oncologist also affiliated with Sharp Memorial, explain the most common treatments for early-stage prostate cancer: surgery and radiation therapy.
Fortunately, with advances in both surgery and radiation therapy, the majority of men with early-stage prostate cancer can be cured with these treatments. For more advanced stages of prostate cancer, hormone treatment, chemotherapy and immunotherapy may be used in conjunction with, or instead of, surgery or radiation therapy.
Talk with your doctor about your concerns about prostate cancer. If prostate cancer is diagnosed, together, you can determine the most suitable treatment plan for your stage of cancer.
The Sharp Health News Team are content authors who write and produce stories about Sharp HealthCare and its hospitals, clinics, medical groups and health plan.
Dr. David Hatcher is a board-certified urologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group and affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
