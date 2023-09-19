In the past, the most common surgery to treat prostate cancer was an open radical prostatectomy, which involved making a cut between the belly button and pubic bone and opening the pelvis. Thanks to the availability of advanced technology, most surgeons now perform a robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy instead.

“With a robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy, a surgeon makes small incisions in the abdomen and inserts special robotic instruments that are precisely controlled by the surgeon,” says Dr. Hatcher. “This makes for a much less invasive procedure, which can result in less pain, less blood loss, and a shorter hospitalization than open surgery.”

Side effects from surgery, such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction, can occur. And according to Dr. Hatcher, the recovery period can last anywhere from several weeks to several months or longer. “The duration is variable and depends on many factors, including the stage of the cancer, and the patient’s age and baseline function,” he says.

However, with appropriate management and time, most men can return to a normal lifestyle.