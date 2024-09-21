Provider Image

David Mansour, DO

Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Community

  1. La Maestra Community Health Centers

    1032 Broadway
    El Cajon, CA 92021
    619-280-4213
    Fax: 619-284-4731

  2. La Maestra Community Health Centers El Cajon

    165 S 1st St
    El Cajon, CA 92019
    619-310-0347
    Fax: 619-269-1291

La Maestra Community Health Centers El Cajon

165 S 1st St
    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

    Saturday

    Sunday

About David Mansour, DO

Age:

 35

Gender:

 Male

Education

Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine:

 Medical School

Ascension Providence/MSUCHM:

 Residency

Insurance plans accepted

David Mansour, DO, accepts 5 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

