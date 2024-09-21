Doctor of osteopathy (DO)
Internal medicine
Insurance
Location and phone
La Maestra Community Health Centers1032 Broadway
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions619-280-4213
Fax: 619-284-4731
La Maestra Community Health Centers El Cajon165 S 1st St
El Cajon, CA 92019
Get directions619-310-0347
Fax: 619-269-1291
About David Mansour, DO
Age:35
Gender:Male
Education
Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Ascension Providence/MSUCHM:Residency
NPI
1689164949
Insurance plans accepted
David Mansour, DO, accepts 5 health insurance plans.
