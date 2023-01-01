Davies Wong, MD

Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
  1. Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion Pulmonary Clinic
    3075 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-939-5864

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Davies Wong, MD

Age:
 63
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Internship
New York University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1841282407

Insurance plans accepted

Davies Wong, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Davies Wong, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Davies Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
