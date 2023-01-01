Davies Wong, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Davies Wong, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Critical care medicine (board certified)
Pulmonary disease (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion Pulmonary Clinic3075 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Davies Wong, MD
Age:63
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, Los Angeles:Internship
New York University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
University of California, Los Angeles:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Asthma
- Bronchiectasis
- COPD
- Lung cancer
- Pulmonary embolism
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1841282407
Insurance plans accepted
Davies Wong, MD, accepts 35 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Davies Wong, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Davies Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Davies Wong, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Davies Wong, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.