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Dean F. Mayer, MD

4.9

249 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Rheumatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Rheumatology

619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-1139

5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009

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Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Rheumatology

    5525 Grossmont Center Drive
    Floor 3
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
    Get directions

    619-644-6750
    Fax: 619-644-1139

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Dean F. Mayer, MD

I strive to optimize the care of rheumatologic disease for my patients.

Age: 55
In practice since: 2004
Gender: Male

Education

Mayo Clinic: Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine: Internship
Baylor College of Medicine: Residency
University of California, San Diego: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1609886019

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Dean F. Mayer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

249 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

I highly recommend Dr. Mayer

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Always very happy with my visits

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Dr. Mayer explained the test results in a easy way that I was able to understand. He also explained the future tests in the same, easy to understand, way.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr Mayer is very knowledgeable .... Great doctor

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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