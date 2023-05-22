Medical Doctor
Rheumatology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa5525 Grossmont Center Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Dean Mayer, MD
I strive to optimize the care of rheumatologic disease for my patients.
Age:52
In practice since:2004
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Mayo Clinic:Fellowship
Baylor College of Medicine:Internship
Baylor College of Medicine:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Medical School
Insurance plans accepted
Dean Mayer, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
237 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Caring, fast, efficient, quick acting.
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Mayer is Awesome
Verified PatientMay 21, 2023
5.0
Good experence
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Mayer is always very attentive and knowledgeable about RA.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Dean Mayer, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dean Mayer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
