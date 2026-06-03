4 facts about lupus
Lupus refers to a family of autoimmune diseases that can affect different areas of your body, such as your joints, skin, blood vessels and major organs.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Rheumatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy La Mesa Rheumatology
5525 Grossmont Center Drive
Floor 3
La Mesa, CA 91942-3009
Get directions
619-644-6750
Fax: 619-644-1139
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I strive to optimize the care of rheumatologic disease for my patients.
1609886019
Dean F. Mayer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.9
249 ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
I highly recommend Dr. Mayer
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Always very happy with my visits
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Mayer explained the test results in a easy way that I was able to understand. He also explained the future tests in the same, easy to understand, way.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr Mayer is very knowledgeable .... Great doctor
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dean F. Mayer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Dean F. Mayer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Dean F. Mayer, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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