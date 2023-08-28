Provider Image

Deanah Jibril, DO

No ratings available

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center

751 Medical Center Court
Chula Vista, CA 91911-6699

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

619-267-8313
Fax: 619-470-1063

967 Lane Avenue
Suite 102
Chula Vista, CA 91914

Location and phone

About Deanah Jibril, DO

Age: 62
Gender: Female
Languages: English

Education

University of California, Irvine: Fellowship
Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
Osteopathic Medical Center of Texas: Residency
Chicago Osteopathic Hospitals & Medical Center: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1134183114

