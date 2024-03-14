Schedule an appointment
San Ysidro Health Center2400 E 8th St
National City, CA 91950
About Deborah Rana, MD
Age:57
Gender:Female
Education
University of California, San Francisco:Medical School
Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1033191457
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deborah Rana, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
