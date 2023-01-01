Provider Image

Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. 7910 Frost St
    Suite 335
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions
    858-576-8010

About Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD

Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Texas Tech University:
 Residency
Government Medical College (India):
 Medical School
Texas Tech University:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1487948584

Insurance plans accepted

Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.