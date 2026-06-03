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Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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7910 Frost St

858-576-8010
Fax: 858-576-7391

7910 Frost St
Suite 335
San Diego, CA 92123

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 7910 Frost St
    Suite 335
    San Diego, CA 92123
    Get directions

    858-576-8010
    Fax: 858-576-7391

Care schedule

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About Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Hindi, Telugu

Education

Texas Tech University: Residency
Government Medical College (India): Medical School
Texas Tech University: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1487948584

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.