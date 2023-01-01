Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
- 7910 Frost St
Suite 335
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
About Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Texas Tech University:Residency
Government Medical College (India):Medical School
Texas Tech University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1487948584
Insurance plans accepted
Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Deepthi Kesanapalli, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.