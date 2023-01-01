Provider Image

Delu Song, MD, PhD, MS

No ratings available
Doctor of philosophy
Ophthalmology

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Retina Associates
    3231 Waring Ct
    Suite S
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions
    760-631-6144

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Delu Song, MD, PhD, MS

Age:
 40
In practice since:
 2023
Gender:
 Male
Education
Perking Union Medical College, China:
 Medical School
Binzhou Medical College:
 Medical School
UCSD, Shiley Eye Institute:
 Fellowship
University of Pennsylvania:
 Residency
Drexel University College of Medicine:
 Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1437689536

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Delu Song, MD, PhD, MS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.