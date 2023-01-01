Delu Song, MD, PhD, MS
No ratings available
Doctor of philosophy
Ophthalmology
Delu Song, MD, PhD, MS
No ratings available
Doctor of philosophy
Ophthalmology
Location and phone
San Diego Retina Associates3231 Waring Ct
Suite S
Oceanside, CA 92056
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Delu Song, MD, PhD, MS
Age:40
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Education
Perking Union Medical College, China:Medical School
Binzhou Medical College:Medical School
UCSD, Shiley Eye Institute:Fellowship
University of Pennsylvania:Residency
Drexel University College of Medicine:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1437689536
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Delu Song, MD, PhD, MS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Delu Song, MD, PhD, MS? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.