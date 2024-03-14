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Denisse Soto Soto, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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La Maestra Community Health Centers

619-280-4213
Fax: 619-284-4731

4060 Fairmount Ave
San Diego, CA 92105

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Location and phone

  1. La Maestra Community Health Centers

    4060 Fairmount Ave
    San Diego, CA 92105
    Get directions

    619-280-4213
    Fax: 619-284-4731

Care schedule

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    Friday

About Denisse Soto Soto, MD

Gender: Female

Education

University of Puerto Rico: Residency
Ponce Health Sciences University : Internship
Ponce Health Sciences University : Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1366929200

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