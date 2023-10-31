Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
California Orthopaedic Institute
7485 Mission Valley Rd
Suite 104A
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
About Devanshu V. Kansara, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1316940109
Insurance plans accepted
Devanshu V. Kansara, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Devanshu V. Kansara, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Devanshu V. Kansara, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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