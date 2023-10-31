Provider Image

Devanshu V. Kansara, MD

No ratings available

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

(board certified)

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

California Orthopaedic Institute

619-298-8930

7485 Mission Valley Rd
Suite 104A
San Diego, CA 92108

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. California Orthopaedic Institute

    7485 Mission Valley Rd
    Suite 104A
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    619-298-8930

About Devanshu V. Kansara, MD

Age: 56
In practice since: 2023
Gender: Male

Education

Wayne State University: Residency
University of Michigan: Medical School
University of California, Davis: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1316940109

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Devanshu V. Kansara, MD, accepts 19 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Devanshu V. Kansara, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.