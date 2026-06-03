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Diana I. Mosquera, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Children's Primary Care Medical Group

619-482-3090

769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 300
Chula Vista, CA 91911

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group

    769 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 300
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-482-3090

Care schedule

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About Diana I. Mosquera, MD

Age: 51

Education

Long Island College Hospital: Residency
Universidad Del Valle Hospital: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1144238098

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Diana I. Mosquera, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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