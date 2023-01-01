Provider Image

Diana Mosquera, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group
    769 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 300
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    619-482-3090

    Monday
    Tuesday
    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Diana Mosquera, MD

Age:
 32
Languages: 
English
Education
Long Island College Hospital:
 Residency
Universidad Del Valle Hospital:
 Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1144238098

Diana Mosquera, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.

