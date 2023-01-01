Diana Mosquera, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Diana Mosquera, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 300
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Diana Mosquera, MD
Age:32
Languages:English
Education
Long Island College Hospital:Residency
Universidad Del Valle Hospital:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1144238098
Insurance plans accepted
Diana Mosquera, MD, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Diana Mosquera, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Diana Mosquera, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.