Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic
752 Medical Center Ct
Suite 200
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-421-4311
Fax: 619-795-1195
Perlman Clinic
299 J St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
858-779-2366
Fax: 858-795-1195
Care schedule
Perlman Clinic
752 Medical Center Ct
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Diane Montondo, MD
Education
NPI
1083750319
Insurance plans accepted
Diane Montondo, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Diane Montondo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Diane Montondo, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.